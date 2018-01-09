Philippine National Police ( PNP) Director General Ronald dela Rosa said the final decision for the dismissal from service of the 67 police officers will be released this month.

In a press conference Monday, Dela Rosa said the National Police Commission ( Napolcom) told the executive department the resolution of the 67 officers will be submitted for approval by President Rodrigo Duterte before the end of the month.

"We are properly observing due process," Dela Rosa said.

He added the approval of the president will depend on the resolution from the Napolcom.

"If the resolution is dismissal from the service then I am sure the president will agree right away. He will sign the dismissal order especially for the third-level police officers," he said.

Dela Rosa said the highest rank on the list is a senior superintendent.

He added the reasons for dismissal from service is due to various offenses such as involvement in drugs, absent without leave, grave misconduct and neglect of duty.

Last December, Duterte said at least 60 policemen could be dismissed for alleged corruption.

"About three superintendents, about 90, perhaps minimum of 60 policemen, you should leave the PNP. I am starting the purging," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS