The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) welcome the call of Senator Nancy Binay to review the DRRM ( Disaster and Risk Reduction Management) protocols.

“We welcome all of these reviews. We do not have perfect laws, we also do not have perfect plans, all of this are subject to test, if we experience any danger when we talk of disaster one life lost is one too many,” Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesperson, said Wednesday.

Binay is calling for the full review in the wake of a large death toll left by Tropical Storm Vinta.

“We are sympathizing to those who lost their love ones because of the recent calamity, we also want to prevent this in the future,”Binay said.

“I am calling for a full review of our existing protocols for disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) from the national government level down to the local governments to find out if there are loopholes in the system and the steps to take to address those. We have to return the 'zero casualty' mindset,” she added.

As of Wednesday, Marasigan said the recorded number of fatalities remain at 164 while 176 remain missing.

The NDRRMC report also shows that aside from Tambulig, Zamboanga del Sur; Bacolod, Lanao del Norte and the whole province of Lanao del Norte, the municipality of Labason in Zamboanga del Norte was also placed under state of calamity.

The number of affected families in Regions VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM, Mimaropa and Caraga has reached 143,188 or 673,429 persons. From this number around 23,775 families or 111,649 individuals are being served inside 231 evacuation centers.

The report also shows a total of 2,663 houses were damaged because of the storm, 1,654 of which were totally destroyed while 1,009 were partially damaged.

Estimated damage remain at 52,086,275 pesos worth for agriculture and 167,710,000 pesos for infrastructures in Regions IX, X and Caraga. Robina Asido/DMS