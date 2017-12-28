Islamic State-affiliated terrorists in the Philippines are running out of resources, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Wednesday.

In a joint press conference in Lanao del Sur prior to the turn over of temporary shelters to displaced families in Marawi City, Lorenzana said this was the information they received from other foreign intelligence services.

He said the government has been monitoring the reported recruitment by the IS-linked terrorists in Mindanao.

"But up to now, it's still news. There's no confirmation yet that they have recruited (people) already. Although we also heard from the intelligence services of other countries that these ISIS-affiliated people here, they are asking for financial help from their comrades in the Middle East - that's the news that reached us," he said.

"It means they lack resources, and if they don't have resources, they will find difficulty in recruiting," Lorenzana added.

Meanwhile, the defense chief urged qualified people in Mindanao to join the military or the police.

"We are also recruiting minorities to join the military, also policemen, who are qualified. They can can join us," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS