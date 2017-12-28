The Duterte administration turned over on Wednesday some 500 units of transitory shelters to the families displaced by the five-month long Marawi siege.

President Rodrigo Duterte was supposed to lead the turn over ceremony in Sagonsongan village in Marawi City. But Palace officials said Duterte failed to go to Marawi due to bad weather.

Duterte, in an interview in Tubod, Lanao del Norte where he attended the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council briefing, told reporters he would go to Marawi "maybe during this weekend because I cannot enter (Marawi)."

In a press briefing earlier in the day in Lanao del Sur provincial capitol, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said a total of 1,170 transitory shelters will be constructed in Sagonsongan.

As of Wednesday, 551 units were completed with water and electrical lines.

He said another 300 units would be transferred in Matungao by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., bringing in a total of 800 transitory shelters transferred to displaced families in Marawi.

The government has been undertaking rehabilitation of war-torn Marawi City, which was attacked and occupied by the Islamic State-inspired Maute terror group starting May 23.

Duterte declared Marawi's liberation of Marawi from the terrorist in October following the death of their leaders, such as Isnilon Hapilon. Celerina Monte/DMS