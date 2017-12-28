Alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) harassed an Army patrol base which resulted in a two-minute firefight in Compostela Valley and tried to capture a militiaman in Davao Oriental, the military said Wednesday.

The military said these incidents which took place on Christmas Day were clear ceasefire violations also declared by the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

“It was absolutely clear violation of ceasefire made by the terrorist NPA to disrupt our efforts in making sure Christmas will be celebrated peacefully,” Major General Noel Clement of 10th ID said.

Capt. Jerry Lamosao, public affairs office chief of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division, said the Melale patrol base under the 72nd Infantry Batallion at Brgy Melale, Laak, Compostela Valley province was harassed by undetermined number of NPA rebels believed to be members of Guerrilla Front (GF) 34, Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC).

“The terrorists (were) positioned at more or less 250 meters northwest from the patrol base. Upon sensing that the detachment was being harassed, the troops immediately established defensive position and returned fire,” Lamosao said.

“The firefight lasted for about two minutes and the enemy withdrew towards northwest direction,” he added.

Lamosao said “the harassment did not prosper since 10th ID is on full alert and vigilant for possible CPP-NPA attacks on our people and vulnerable communities.”

Alleged NPAs tried to capture CAA (Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit Active Auxiliary) Arbito Catampao in the vicinity of Sitio Madian, Brgy. Tubaon, Tarragona, Davao Oriental around 9:30 am, said Lamosao.

“Catampao managed to run away and escaped,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a ceasefire against the NPA that took effect on 6 p.m. of December 23 until 6 p.m. of December 26. It will resume on 6 p.m. of December 30 until 6 p.m. of January 2, 2018.

Jose Maria Sison, founding chairman of the CPP also made a statement, telling the NPA to do the same especially that the CPP's 49th founding anniversary is on December 26. Robina Asido/DMS