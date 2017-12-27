Ten passengers of a bus headed to Bicol where injured as it fell into a ravine in Quezon Province, police said Tuesday.

In a report, the Tagkawayan Municipal Police Station in Quezon said the mishap occurred along Quirino Hi-Way, Barangay Bagong Silang at 1 :45 am as AB Liner was "traversing descending portion of the road heading towards South (Bicol Region) when (it) accidentally fell down into a deep ravine."

ABS-CBN said the ravine was between 25 to 30 feet deep.

The driver, Herbert Umali, is at large while ten passengers were rushed to the Maria L. Eleazar Memorial District Hospital, police said. ABS-CBN reported that four of the ten passengers were critical condition.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board urged drivers and passengers of private and hired vehicles "not to rush." "Constantly remind them to follow traffic rules and observe speed limits," the LTFRB said. DMS