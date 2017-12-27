Four members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were reported killed and five wounded during an airstrike in Maguindanao on Monday night, a military spokesman said Tuesday.

Capt. Arvin Encinas of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said the airstrike was launched after the BIFF members attacked a community at Sitio Makon, Brgy Iginampong, Datu Unsay, Maguindanao around 9:40 pm.

“Airstrike operation was launched after a reported burning of two houses made of light materials in a Teduray community,” he said.

“Civilian residents of the community fled to Sitio Bagong of said barangay for safety and reported the incident to the nearest army's detachment,” Encinas added.

“The air strike operations resulted to the killing of four BIFF and five others were wounded based from the intelligence reports,” he said.

Encinas said the reported casualties are still subject for validation from government forces. Robina Asido/DMS