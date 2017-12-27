President Rodrigo Duterte has assured families of victims in a fire at a Davao City mall the truth behind the tragedy will come out.

In an interview early Tuesday at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City, Duterte said the government would also extend assistance to the victims.

"What I assured them is that the truth will...let the truth come out," Duterte said after meeting relatives of the victims.

At least 37 employees of a business process outsourcing company, which was located at the fourth floor of the New City Commercial Center or NCCC mall in Davao City, were trapped and died in a fire that took place on Dec. 23.

"Maybe the compensation and the expenses are answered. But I also committed that government is willing to chip in," Duterte said.

On reports that there were still two missing people, including a foreigner, from the fire, Duterte said there was no confirmation on that.

"To me, that’s speculation at this time. I have to validate it," he said.

Authorities have started conducting an investigation as to the cause of fire and if there were lapses from the management why people were trapped inside the establishment. Celerina Monte/DMS