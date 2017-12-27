The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is on full alert Wednesday as the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) celebrates its 49th founding anniversary.

"The AFP is on full alert and vigilant for possible CPP-NPA attacks on our people and vulnerable communities," Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said.

"Their celebration is usually accompanied by armed attacks against the people that reflect the CPP-NPA’s true color as a criminal organization void of any ideology," Arevalo added.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana assures that government troops are prepared in case of possible attacks by the rebels.

"I do not know of their plans. They also declared their ceasefire. If they violate it our troops are ready," he said.

After placing the AFP on full alert, the military also assures that the government troops will remain active against possible attacks by the rebels while observing the implementation of the nationwide ceasefire.

"The AFP will abide by the government's SOMO ( suspension of military operations) and will maintain active defense posture nationwide to thwart any atrocity, deception, and sabotage that the CPP-NPA is planning to stage," Arevalo said.

He emphasized that the AFP is calling on NPA members to return to the folds of the law and live a peaceful life with their families.

"The CPP-NPA-NDF lost its idelogical mooring and all its actions reflect a terrorist organization rather than what they claim to be," said Arevalo.

"It is in this light that we call on their members to take a good look at their organization and reflect deeply so that they may be able to decide to come back into the fold of the law, be with their families, and become productive citizens of the community," he added. Robina Asido/DMS