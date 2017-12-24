The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Typhoon "Vinta" weakened into a tropical depression and is now over Zamboanga del Sur.

In its 5pm bulletin Friday, PAGASA said "Vinta" was spotted in the vicinity of Sominot with maximum sustained winds of 60 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph. It is forecast to move west at 20 kph.

All areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two has been downgraded to Signal Number One.

Areas under signal number one are Southern Negros Occidental, Southern Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Misamis Occidental, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, western part of North Cotabato, and northern part of Maguindanao.

Vinta made a landfall over Cateel, Davao Oriental 1:45 am. Moderate to heavy rains will prevail over Visayas and Western Mindanao within 24 hours.

Vinta is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Sunday afternoon. Ella Dionisio/DMS