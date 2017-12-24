The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) confirmed the declaration of state of calamity in the provinces of Samar, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar and some areas in Leyte and Biliran because of Tropical Storm "Urduja", which the country early this week.

Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesperson, said areas declared under state of calamity includes Ormoc City, Tacloban City, municipality of Santa Fe, Tanuan, Barugo all in Leyte and municipality of Biliran in Biliran province.

Marasigan said the estimated damage by "Urduja" rose to 1,151,193,830.01 pesos.

“This is for both agriculture and infrastructure. For the breakdown, we have 569,720,000 pesos for infrastructure, for agriculture that is 581,473,830.01,” she said.

Marisagan said the recorded number of damaged houses in Regions V, VIII and Caraga also increase to 12,041, of which 2,918 totally destroy and 9,123 other were partially damaged.

She also noted there are 705 families who remain inside 31 evacuation centers in Bicol and in Biliran province. Robina Asido/DMS