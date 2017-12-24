Malacanang admitted on Friday that the suspension of four commissioners of the Energy Regulatory Commission may paralyze the operation of the agency.

In a radio interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said ERC is a collegial body, thus, any policy decision should be approved by the five-man commission.

"It's true that there could be paralysis there because when it comes to policy, they could not move," he said.

Being a collegial body, he said any decision could not be made by one person alone.

With the decision of the Ombudsman to suspend four ERC commissioners for one year, only Chairperson Agnes Devanadera is left.

Devanadera recently replaced dismissed ERC chairman Jose Vicente Salazar who was also found to be administratively liable, along with four other commissioners, for allowing electric utilities like Manila Electric Company not to conduct the bidding of their power supply requirements which could prejudice the public.

Roque, however, said the Palace respects the decision of the Ombudsman.

"Malacanang is now studying the options because we can't allow that while they were suspended and their cases are pending, the ERC could not make any decision," he said.

The ERC, in a statement, has said since the agency is under the Executive Department, "the Commission will be seeking guidance from the Office of the President relative to the recently released Ombudsman decision specially that this will help a significant impact not only to the electricity consumers but to the economy as well.” Celerina Monte/DMS