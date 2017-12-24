The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said search and rescue operation for the victims of a vessel that capsized off the waters of Quezon province Thursday has been terminated as all passengers are accounted for.

“Based on coordination to the local government of Quezon and Philippine Coast Guard, the passengers and crew were all accounted for,” Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesperson, told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo on Friday.

Marasigan confirmed a total of 252 passengers and crew were rescued and five died because of the incident.

“Four of them (fatalities) were already identified while we are still waiting for the relative of another victim for us to determine the identification,” she said.

MV Mercraft 3 with a total of 252 passengers and crew capsized at the vicinity waters of Brgy. Dinahican, Infanta, Quezon at around 11:33 am last Thursday.

The vessel was on its way to Polilo Island from Ungos port in Real, Quezon province when the accident occurred.

Capt. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman said in a previous interview, an investigation to determine the cause of the accident will be done after the search and rescue operation. Robina Asido/DMS