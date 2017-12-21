A day after a storm left the country which left at least 33 dead, a new low pressure area located east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur has developed into a tropical depression, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Service Administration said on Wednesday.?

The tropical depression was named "Vinta".

In a press briefing, weather forecaster Obet Badrina said "Vinta" was spotted at 735 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts up to 60 kph. It is forecast to move west at 20 kph.

Badrina said it is expected to traverse Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula and Southern Palawan.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One is up over Surigao del Sur and Northern Davao Oriental.

Scattered to widespread rains are expected over Eastern Visayas and Eastern Mindanao.

The weather bureau advised residents to undertake measures against flooding and landslides.

Vinta is expected to intensify into a tropical storm before making landfall between Caraga- Davao Region on Thursday evening or Friday morning. Ella Dionisio/DMS