Ground troops in Mindanao welcome the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to extend the martial law in southern Philippines, an official said Monday.

“From the ground, our operating units (welcome the martial law extension),” said Col. Romeo Brawner, Joint Task Force Ranao deputy commander.

“In terms of here in the ground, martial law is a big help, in terms of controlling the entry of people into Marawi City, meaning only the residents, official residents of barangays are allowed to go back,” added Brawner.

Brawner emphasized that the military operation against the remaining members of the terrorist group is proceeding well because of the martial law.

“Yes, because it’s easier to track them (Maute terrorists), and to track down on them,” he said.

Brawner said even local residents and local government units are in favor of extending martial law in Mindanao.

“Here on the ground the martial law is very effective... I heard from the local residents that they want the martial law extension,” he said.

“They feel safer, I’m with the mayor... he just said that they are okay with the martial law because it will make them safer,” Brawner added.

Citing continued terrorist threat and rebellion, President Rodrigo Duterte has formally asked Congress to extend martial law in Mindanao until the end of next year.

In a letter, Duterte noted that the one-year extension is also based on the recommendation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Robina Asido/DMS