Two soldiers died while eight were injured in a vehicular accident involving a military truck in Cotabato Province on Monday morning.

Lt. Silver Belvis, civil military operations officer of the Army’s 39th Infantry Battalion, said based on initial report the incident occurred at the vicinity of Brgy Malatab, Antipas, Cotabato Province around 9: 30 am.

He noted that a squad of troops were onboard a KM450 military truck while traversing the Antipas-Arakan “mobility security route”.

Belvis said the troops were on their way back to their temporary patrol base at Brgy Doroluman, Akaran when the driver of the military vehicle lost his control while trying to avoid a child who suddenly crossed the road.

“The vehicle overturned and fell at a depth of 10 feet at the left side of the road,” he said.

Belvis said the accident resulted in the death of two enlisted personnel while eight suffered injuries.

He said the injured military troops were brought to a hospital for treatment. Robina Asido/DMS