Local terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group released six hostages, including a child, after they were seized last month in Sulu province, military said on Sunday.

Those released were Jessie Trinidad, 53; Marissa Trinidad, 54; Jimmy Trinidad, 21; Lucy Hapole, 21; Marciano Hapole, 14; and, Nelson Hapole, seven, who were abducted on November 14 from their residence in Anuling village, Patikul, Sulu, said Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander. They were freed around 2 p.m. Friday in Barangay Latih, Patikul municipality.

It was not clear if ransom was paid for their release.

The Abu Sayyaf bandits earlier demanded P1 million until it was lowered to P350,000 for the safe release of the hostages. It is a government policy not to pay ransom.

“The 6 KVs (kidnap victims) were the poorest of the poor here in Sulu,” Sobejana said.

The freed hostages underwent medical examination followed by debriefing.

With the release of the six victims, the number of hostages in the hands of the Abu Sayyaf is now down to 11, including five Indonesians, one Vietnamese, a Dutch and four Filipinos. DMS