Four policemen were wounded after more or less 200 New People's Army rebels attacked the municipal police station in Binuangan town, Misamis Oriental province early Sunday morning.

Provincial Police Director Senior Superintendent Rolando Destura identified the wounded cops as Police Officer 3 Alberto Bernadas, Senior Police Officer 4 Lorimer Cabil, SPO1 Ramonito Zambas and PO1 Joshua Satur.

He said the incident transpired at around 3 am and the firefight lasted for two-and-a-half hours.

The rebel group was led by Manuelito Satur alias Ka Musong and three others.

Prior to the attack, reports said the communist rebels flagged down several motorists and conducted roadblocks in four areas located in Binuangan.

Authorities were able to recover bombs, grenades, magazines and documents indicating their plan to attack the police station.

Destura said the leftist rebels apparently wanted to overrun Bisuangan Municipal Police Station.

He directed the policemen to check all hospitals located in the province as undetermined number of rebels wounded during the firefight could have been brought there.

Region 10 chief Superintendent Gascon Pacleb reiterated that the police have been on full alert status.

He ordered the policemen to strengthen their target hardening and security measures in all camps, police stations and vital installations.

"The entire Misamis Oriental Police Provincial force will strongly fight the terrorist group that threatens the peace and order of Misamis Oriental," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS