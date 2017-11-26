A policeman was killed while 10 were wounded in an attack by alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Iloilo province on Friday night.

Supt. Gilbert Gorero, Western Visayas regional police spokesman, on Saturday identified the slain policeman as PO1 Jofer Odon and the wounded personnel as Police Insp. Dulce, PO1 Bachiller, PO1 Lozada, PO1 Yasay, PO1 Ansag, PO1 Talento, PO1 Cornel, PO1 Delejero, PO1 Banquillo and PO1 Bana-ay.

He said nine of the 10 wounded policemen were out of danger. Four have been released from the hospital.

Gorero said the policemen were on an targeting the rebels when they were ambushed while onboard a Toyota Hilux and a 6x6 truck at the vicinity of Sitio Camansi, Bolo Maasin, Iloilo around 6pm.

“It is really an ambush area where there is a higher place, the troops really have a disadvantage. The big truck was hit by an explosion,” he said.

"The troops were able to maneuver and retaliate… they were able to leave the ambush site, while others jumped and returned fire against the enemy so their other comrades can withdraw,” he added.

Gorero said as Saturday authorities are still conducting combat operations against rebels and clearing possible improvised explosive device set up by the rebels along the national road.

The attack occurred a day after President Rodrigo Duterte signed a proclamation terminating the peace negotiation between the Philippine government and the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP). Robina Asido/DMS