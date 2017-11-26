The military raised its “security posture” in Eastern Mindanao after President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signed a proclamation terminating peace negotiation between the government and the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

“Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr, head of the Eastern Mindanao Command ( Eastmincom) on Friday (November 24, 2017) directed the Command's subordinate units to raise security posture and prevent NPAs from conducting atrocities against communities, economic establishments, military posts and personnel after President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signed Proclamation 360 on November 23, 2017,” spokesperson Major Ezra Balagtey said Saturday.

Duterte signed the proclamation amid the attacks and violence by the armed wing of the communist group.

Balagtey said Madrigal ordered the troops to be more vigilant, pro-active and to intensify its monitoring to prevent the rebels from doing violent activities.

"We have to be vigilant, intensify our monitoring and be pro-active in order to prevent them from terrorizing communities; their actions in the previous months reflect their character and intent,” Madrigal said.

“While our government exerted its best effort to reach out to their group to end this insurgency through peace agreement, the CPP-NPA-NDF has reciprocated it with treachery, acts of violence and hostilities." he added.

Madrigal also called the public including the stakeholders to cooperate with the government authorities by reporting if there are armed group in their communities.

"While we call on the support of the other stakeholders to report any information about the presence of armed groups in the area, we have to do our best to ensure the safety of our communities and assure them of our commitment to win the peace in collaboration with the different local government units and national government agencies,” he said.

It can be noted most NPA members in the country are operating in Eastern Mindanao where the military has recorded a total of 353 violent activities by the rebel group since January.

Major Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman, said these violent activities include ambush, raid, harassments, disarming, land mining or improvise explosive device attacks. sparrow operations, liquidation, kidnapping robbery hold-up, bombing, arson and sabotage.

Padilla said the military recorded a total of 56 arson incidents that cause a total amount of P217 million worth of destroyed properties in the area of the Eastern Mindanao Command since early of this year. Robina Asido/DMS