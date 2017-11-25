President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Justice Secretary Agnes Devanadera as head of the Energy Regulatory Commission and Sheriff Manimbayan Abas as chairman of the Commission on Elections.

In the appointment paper dated November 22, 2017 and was released to public on Friday, Devanadera's term will expire on July 10, 2022.

She replaced Jose Vicente B. Salazar, who was fired from his post over corruption allegation.

Devanadera served as justice secretary under the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Aside from her, other officials during the Arroyo administration in the Duterte government are Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

Abas succeeded Andres Bautista, who quit last month, amid accusations by his estranged wife that he amassed over P1 billion while in government.

Bautista denied the allegation. Prior to his resignation, he was facing an impeachment complaint in the House of Representatives.

Abas' term will expire on February 2, 2022.

Duterte also appointed Roberto Bernardo as Undersecretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways. Celerina Monte/DMS