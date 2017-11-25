A Japanese national and three others were arrested by the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) for alleged illegal recruitment in Manila last Tuesday.

In a statement on Friday, CIDG said the entrapment operation happened around 2:30 pm inside the JAPCOM Training Center located at No. 406, Gochangco Building, Kalawa Avenue in Ermita.

Authorities said aside from the Japanese the other suspects were admin registrar Cynthia Banares, 45; Japanese language instructor Carlo Banares, 31; and office staff Jesse James Escalderon, 32.

CIDG said the police operation was conducted after they received complaints from around 35 complainants who were recruited by the suspects and assured of job placements abroad, particularly in Japan after they undergo training and paying for training and process fees.

Complainants said even after settling their payments, getting their necessary requirements and waiting for months, no jobs were given to them.

Based on the investigation of CIDG, verification by the Philippine Overseas and Employment Agency and the Department of Labor and Employment, it was revealed the training center is not registered nor licensed to conduct training and recruit individuals for job abroad.

CIDG said JAPCOM's operation were illegal resulting to an entrapment operation.

The arrest of the suspects happened after one of the victims identified as Peter Laman, who was repeatedly being demanded by the suspects to pay his balances of P26,000 personally handed the marked money.

Banares received the money in the presence of the three other suspects.

A case for violation of Presidential Decree 42 or large scale illegal recruitment was filed against the suspects through inquest proceedings at the Manila Prosecutors Office. Ella Dionisio/DMS