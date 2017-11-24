The Philippine government is set to acquire a total of 24 helicopters as part of the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“The original plan on our modernization program is 23 units... There is also a plan to refurbish the (MG) 520s, but the planning was changed. It would be better to use the budget for that to buy one brand new attack helicopter. That’s why it become 24 because that is the directive of the president. He does not want refurbished,” Department of National Defense (DND) Public Affairs Chief Arsenio Andolong said.

Just last Tuesday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced a plan to acquire 23 attack helicopters next year.

Duterte said the attack helicopters will be used to suppress rebellion in the country.

However, Andolong said based on the latest update that he knows the project for getting the helicopters is still waiting for the president's approval.

He failed to give information on the possible time frame for delivery of the helicopters but he noted that based on the usual process the procurement of brand new equipment will take around two years.

“Maybe at most maybe two years, that is my estimate. Usually that is the delivery time of our weapon system,” said Andolong. Robina Asido/DMS