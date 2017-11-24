Two policemen sustained injuries after an ambush by alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) in Nueva Ecija on Wednesday morning.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Northern Luzon Command spokesman, said based on initial report a team from the Police Provincial Security Company (PPSC) of the Nueva Ecija police were onboard their vehicle to respond to a killing incident in Sitio RR, Brgy Piut, Caranglan when an undetermined number of alleged NPA fired at them.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Brgy. Putian, Caranglan, Nueva Ecija around 6:40 am.

Nato said a brief firefight ensued where the NPAs withdrew but two policemen sustained leg fracture after they jumped off their vehicle during the incident. They were identified as PO3 Jose Ira Nimenzo and PO1 Rommel Gabia.

Nato said the Philippine Army troops “in the area were all alerted while an investigation by the combined operatives from the PNP-AFP regarding the incident will be conducted.”

“The Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), together with PNP, will continue to conduct focused military operations to ensure the safety and security in the areas affected by the criminal/terrorist groups of the NPA pre-empting their hostile plans against selected targets,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS