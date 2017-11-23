The Philippine government announced on Wednesday the cancellation of all planned meetings with the communist rebels in compliance with President Rodrigo Duterte's order there will be no more peace talks with them.

While the government cancelled the planned meetings, apparently it was not terminating the formal peace negotiations with the National Democractic Front, the political wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army.

"There will be no peace negotiations anymore with the CPP/NPA/NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines/New People's Army/National Democratic Front) until such time as the desired enabling environment conducive to a change in the government's position becomes evident," said Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza in a statement.

Dureza cited the recent "tragic and violent incidents" all over the country allegedly committed by the NPA as the reason for cancelling the planned meetings with the leftist rebels.

He said these incidents left Duterte with no other choice.

"We take guidanace from the President's recent announcement and declarations," Dureza said.

Duterte, in recent statements, said the Armed Forces of the Philippines is ready to go to "war" with the communist insurgents, especially after their attack in Bukidnon, leaving a four-month old infant dead.

He also said he would issue a proclamation declaring the NPA as a terrorist organization.

Asked if the cancellation of the planned meetings was tantamount to terminating the formal peace talks with the NDF, Dureza told the Manila Shimbun, "(I) can't give details yet. Just wait as events unfold."

He also refused to say the effect of the cancellation of the meetings on the fate of some 20 rebel leaders, including CPP chairman Benito Tiamzon and his wife, CPP secretary-general Wilma Tiamzon, who have been temporarily out of jail due to the peace talks.

"We will let you know at the proper time," Dureza said.

He said what has happened in the peace talks was an "unfortunate development in our work for peace. Never before have we all reached this far in our negotiations with them."

He reiterated that Duterte has taken "unprecedented steps" and has walked "extra mile" to bring peace.

"However, the Communist Party and its armed elements have not shown reciprocity," he lamented.

The top peace official said they would closely watch the developments as he expressed "deep gratitude" to the Royal Norwegian Government for its "strong support" in the peace process. Norway has been the third party facilitator in the peace talks between the Philippines and the NDF.

"We also expressed to their officials our regrets for this turn of events," Dureza added.

He also hoped that the "setback" would only be temporary as "we remain steadfast and undeterred in our unrelenting journey for sustainable and just peace."