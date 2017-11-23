President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Wednesday that authorities will arrest the members of the legal fronts aiding the communist New People's Army in ousting the government.

Duterte made the statement during his visit in military's Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija.

"We will treat you as criminals. We will arrest you, including legal fronts - legal fronts helping to topple government, sow terror," he said.

In an interview with reporters last Saturday in Davao City, Duterte said the government would also go after the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), a left-leaning organization, for allegedly conspiring with the leftist rebels.

"Now it's a great conspiracy between this Bayan-- they are in conspiracy with the rebellion going on," he has said.

The President also earlier said that he would issue a proclamation declaring the NPA as a terrorist organization. Celerina Monte/DMS