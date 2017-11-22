President Rodrigo Duterte backed down on Tuesday from his warning to establish a revolutionary government if threats to oust him would continue.

In a speech in Taguig City after visiting wounded soldiers, Duterte instead reiterated his pledge to build a strong Armed Forces of the Philippines.

"We serve to protect the people and to preserve the Republic. Don't believe in coup d'etat, revolutionary (government), coup d'etat. We can't get anything from that. Let us build a country," he said.

It was Duterte himself who previously threatened to form a revolutionary government amid strong criticisms against his bloody war on drugs and alleged corruption at the Bureau of Customs allegedly involving his son and son-in-law.

Duterte said before he steps down from office, he wants a strong military.

"Really strong. And after five years, four years from now, that's the remaining (years) of my term, may be we are already modern. Not the atomic hydrogen, we can't afford that and it's useless for us," he said.

He said what he wants is an AFP, which can protect the country.

Duterte said government will acquire 23 attack helicopters and recruit more soldiers for urban warfare. Celerina Monte/DMS