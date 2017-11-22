The Philippine Navy on Tuesday has formally activated one of the two Beechcraft King Air TC-90 that was delivered from Japan almost eight months ago.

Lt. Sahirul Taib, Philippine Fleet spokesman, said the blessing and commissioning ceremony of the aircraft was led by Philippine Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Gaudencio Collado Jr., and also attended by Capt. Juario Marayag, Naval Air Group Commander, who formally opened the activity.

In his remarks, Marayag emphasized “the aircraft will boost the Naval Air Group Air Operations and Maritime Air Surveillance capabilities.”

“This will also enhance the skills of the naval aviators and maintenance personnel in handling modem equipment. This platform will serve as the gradual transition from the humble Britten Norman Islanders to a much faster, higher and more capable fixed wing squadron,” he said.

Collado said the aircraft will have a big role in maritime air surveillance which is a critical component of naval operations.

“It provides a bigger and better perspective of the operating environment which is crucial for the decision making because it will determine the type of capability needed to address a certain threat,” he said.

Taib said the tail number of TC-90, now called as C-90 Naval Vessel (NV) 390, was revealed during the ceremony.

“To finally complete the activation of the aircraft, the sponsor, Mrs. Arlene Liberty Collado poured a bottle of wine on the aircraft nozzle,” he said.

It can be recalled that the two TC-90s arrived at Sangley Point in Cavite last March of this year.

Taib explained that the commissioning was just made as its upgrade was completed recently.

“Before it is just a training aircraft so the Philippine Navy put a navigational equipment that can be used for maritime air surveillance, it was upgraded as well as the familiarization and training of our pilots,” he said.

Taib did not say when they will complete upgrade and activation of the other unit that was delivered almost eight months ago.

The two planes were part of the total of five aircraft donated by the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force. Three other units were expected to be delivered in the country next year. Robina Asido/DMS

