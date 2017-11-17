Japan will build four radar stations for Philippine Coast Guard in Mindanao, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon said on Thursday.

“There are four new radar (stations) donated by Japan in Mindanao, especially in Tawi-tawi,” he said.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesman Capt. Armand Balilo said the agreement for the donation of the radar station was signed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Rodrigo Duterte during the ASEAN summit.

“Aside from this we appreciate the help of Japan not only for the rubber boat and ships but the agreement to build four radars stations in Bongao, Tawi-tawi to fight the piracy in the area was also signed,” he said.

Balilo said the construction of the four radar stations is expected to start next year. “The execution of that is next year I just don’t know when it will finish,” he said.

Abe was in the Philippines to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Meetings early this week.

In a press release issued by the Department of Finance on Wednesday, "the JICA ( Japan International Cooperation Agency) loan agreement was among the four accords inked between the Philippines and Japan during Prime Minister Abe’s visit to Manila for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings."

It noted that among those that were signed includes the "JPY2.5 billion (about $22.2 million) grant for the Non-Project Grant Aid for the Economic and Social Development Programme, which will benefit the Philippine Coast Guard’s anti-terrorism efforts and DPWH’s quick rehabilitation program for Marawi City." Robina Asido/DMS