Kentaro Sonoura, special advisor to the Prime Minister on National Security of Japan, witnessed the maritime law enforcement training between Japan and Philippine Coast Guard in Manila on Thursday.

Some members of United States, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesian coast guards joined the training.

Captain Armando Balilo, spokesman of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), said the maritime law enforcement training culminated exercises with Japan Coast Guard that began last week.

The exercises was participated by a total of 15 members of Japan Coast Guard mobile cooperation team and around 40 PCG personnel.

Balilo said this training is part of the capacity building assistance of the Japanese government to the Philippines.

During the drills Thursday, the participants used a total of seven rubber boats, including two of three high speed boats given by Japan to the PCG.

Balilo said the three high speed boats received by the PCG is part of the 10 units that was promised by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the Philippines.

“These were promised by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in one of the visit of President (Rodrigo) Duterte in Japan this year,” he said.

“It’s worth 600 million yen. These are earmarked for the fight against terrorism, and maybe even fight against drugs,” he added.

Balilo said the three high speed boats which each has a length of seven meters and speed of 45 knots with a maximum capacity of 10 passengers, arrived last Friday while seven more will be delivered next year.

In his speech, Sonoura emphasized that based on his assessment the training was “extremely effective.

“I have found, by seeing the participants full of spirits in both vessel maneuvering and enforcement techniques, that he result over this two week drill was extremely effective,” he said.

“It is extremely effective not only for the practical business but also for international cooperation on maritime security for us to instruct you in both operating and maintaining small boats at the same time, in collaboration with lectures given by the United States Coast Guard which focused on maintenance of engines of small boats. And I expect this kind of cooperative activity will continue more often in the future,” he added.

Balilo said based on initial information the three high speed boats from Japan will be deployed in Mindanao.

“The first order is actually is to patrol against piracy in southern Philippines in particular at Sibutu area,” he said.

“If I’m not mistaken based on the pronouncement of (PCG) Commodore (Joel) Garcia the newly provided high speed boats will be deployed there in Sibutu, Tawi-tawi area and then probably one of them would be given to our forces in Marawi or in Lanao Lake which continue the patrols,” Balilo added. Robina Asido/DMS