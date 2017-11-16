Malacanang thanked on Wednesday Filipinos for their cooperation in making the country's chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations successful.

The Philippines, which chaired the 2017 ASEAN, turned over the chairmanship to Singapore in a ceremony on Tuesday night at the end of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits held in Pasay City.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a radio interview no problem cropped up during the summits.

"The agreements reached by the region in fighting terrorism, on the peaceful resolution in the South China Sea, and on the threat of nuclear holocaust in North Korea were very important," he said.

He echoed the gratitude of President Rodrigo Duterte for the cooperation of all the Filipinos, particularly those who were affected by the monstrous traffic in Metro Manila.

He said the Filipinos were able to show their hospitality.

Roque also said in leading the summits, Duterte was able to show that he is a"respected leader" not only in the Philipines and Asia, but in the world. Celerina Monte/DMS