The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Wednesday a total of 28 policemen were injured because of protests while the ASEAN summit was being held in Metro Manila.

“In the same vein, our troops led by their ground commanders effectively handled the pockets of protests that sprang in Manila as they stood their ground,” DILG Officer in Charge Catalino Cuy said in a press conference.

“In fact, twenty-eight (28) of our men, in the course of their engagement with the rallyists and with their strict adherence to police operational procedures, incurred slight injuries as they tried to prevent the rallyists from getting close to the site of the summit. We provided them with immediate medical attention,” Cuy added.

Cuy lauded the police as they managed to assure security of the delegates despite changes in their schedules and flight plans.

“During the arrival of the delegates, our troops had to make several adjustments in their security plans because of slight and sudden deviations in flight plans and schedules. Despite all of those changes, they managed remarkably well as they safely escorted the leaders to their hotels,” he said.

Since the 31st ASEAN Summit has concluded, Cuy said policemen deployed from other region have started to return to their areas since Tuesday.

“I think yesterday some have already returned as I said our deployment is Intel driven so upon assessing that the threat has gone down then we can release our people already to their normal routine works,” he said.

Cuy also recognized the coordination and cooperation of other government agencies as well as the public and the media for the successful conduct of the ASEAN summit in the country.

He said Filipinos showed "their patience and understanding in avoiding the lockdown areas and the major thoroughfares where the convoy of ASEAN leaders traversed."

“That is why our traffic measures went smoothly as the movement of the delegates from the airports to the hotels to the venue and to their other activities was without difficulties,” he said.

“On behalf of the whole of committee on security, we thank everyone for the success of ASEAN 2017. We have now made a strong statement to our neighboring countries. We showed them that what kind of stuff we Filipinos are made of. We are a proud and passionate race. We are Filipinos ready to partner for change and engage the world,” Cuy stated. Robina Asido/DMS