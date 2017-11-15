United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commended the efforts of the Philippines towards peace over the years.

In his speech during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations- United Nations Summit Monday night, Guterres said he is "heartened by the recent liberation of Marawi City from ISIS (Islamis State of Syria and Iraq)."

He said continued trilateral cooperation between the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia will strengthen regional peace and security.

Guterres didn't mention any related topic to extrajudicial killings in his speech.

But he said the UN is concerned over thousands of refugees from Myanmar fleeing to Bangladesh because of the Rohingya crisis.

"I cannot hide my deep concern with the dramatic movement of hundreds of thousands of refugees from Myanmar to Bangladesh. It is a worrying escalation in a protracted tragedy and a potential source of instability in the region, and radicalization," he said.

He said the ASEAN region is one of the best performers on the Millenium Development Goals.

"In line with the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, the principles of democratic governance, rule of law and respect for human rights, the United Nations also stands ready to cooperate with you in strengthening the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights," he added.

He said strengthened partnership with regional organizations, including the ASEAN are his priority and a critical pillar of any proposal to reform the UN.

"I am deeply committed to work with all of you for a quantum leap to be possible in the strategic cooperation between ASEAN and the UN," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte skipped the ASEAN-UN Summit and was represented by Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano. Ella Dionisio/DMS