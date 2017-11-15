South Korean ?President Moon Jae-In asked President Rodrigo Duterte's "attention and support" for South Koreans to have a safe and enjoyable stay while in the Philippines.

"Mr. President, I ask for your attention and support so that the Koreans who visit and reside in the Philippines can have a safe and enjoyable stay," Moon said during his bilateral meeting with President Duterte.

In return, Moon assured Duterte he will also pay close attention and make best efforts to ensure Filipino tourist and living in South Korea will be safe and comfortable.

It can be recalled that a South Korean national, Jee Ick-Joo, was abducted and killed inside Camp Crame last year under the guise of the government's anti-drug war. Three Korean businessmen were also extorted money from rogue cops last December.

Moon said about 1.5 million Korean tourists went to the Philippines every year.

The South Korean president said Philippine is a "very special" friend to their country as it is the first among Association of Southeast Asian Nations to open diplomatic ties with Korea and the first among Asian nations to send ground forces to fight by their side during the Korean War.

"I wish to further strengthen our ties with the Philippines, our age-old --- long-time friend," he said.

"And in order to continue developing the substantial achievements we have accumulated, I will actively cooperate in the Zero-to-Ten initiative of this, President Duterte," he added.

Moon also hoped that many Filipinos will be able to visit Korea for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games next year. Ella Dionisio/DMS