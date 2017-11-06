The Duterte administration is one with the Catholic Church in healing the nation, Acting Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Sunday.

"We are one in the true healing of this nation that has long been divided by politics. We must come together as one country and one people and help the government in building a nation free from drugs, criminality and corruption," Roque said in statement in response to the "Lord Heal Our Land," a series of activities launched on Sunday by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, along with other sectors.

The groups have been seeking to end the alleged extrajudicial killings of drug suspects in the country.

Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte "allows constructive dissent and would give protesters the democratic space and time to enjoy the rights to peacefully assemble, seek redress and air their grievances."

He reiterated the Duterte administration does not and will never condone extrajudicial and vigilante killings.

Roque added the administration hopes to build better rapport with the Catholic Church and seeks the cooperation of its leaders. Ella Dionisio/DMS