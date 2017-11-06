Philippine authorities on Sunday arrested the Indonesian wife of slain terrorist leader Omar Maute in Iligan City.

Philippine National Police Region 10 Director Superintendent Timoteo Pacleb said at around 9:30 am, joint elements from police and Joint Task Force Ranao, conducted an operation against a certain alias "Baby" at Steele Makers Village, Tubod.

The raid resulted to the arrest of Maute's wife Minhati Madrais, alias Baby.

Recovered from Madrais were materials for making improvised explosive device.

According to report, Madrais is holding an expired Indonesian passport.

Madrais, together with her children, was brought to Iligan City Police Office for proper disposition.

Omar Maute was one of the leaders of the Islamic State-inspired terror group that stormed Marawi City. Ella Dionisio/DMS