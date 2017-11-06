The number of Filipinos who expect President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill his campaign promises has declined, according to the latest Social Weather Stations survey.

The third quarter survey, conducted on September 23-27 among 1,500 adults, showed that 35 percent of Filipinos were expecting Duterte to fulfill most, if not all, of his promises, 15 points below the 52 percent in March 2017.

Malacanang, however, did not find anything unusual in the drop on the Filipinos' expectation on the President as the people became more realistic on what the government could deliver after a leader's assumption to office.

Of those still expecting that Duterte could deliver on his promises, 8 percent said he could fulfill “all or nearly all”; 27 percent said “most”; while 57 percent answered “a few”; and 6 percent, “none or almost none.”

Duterte's net satisfaction rating was "excellent" among those expecting most or all of his promises to be fulfilled.

"It was an excellent +78 among those who say Pres. Duterte can fulfill all or nearly all of his promises, and an excellent +73 among those expecting he can fulfill most of his promises," SWS said.

The President's satisfaction rating from those who believed that he could fulfill few of his promises was "good +40"; while from those expecting almost none or none, it was a "poor -29."

Expectation that Duterte could fulfill all or nearly all of his promises fell in all areas, the highest in Mindanao, with 33 points, from 75 percent in March to 42 percent in September.

Expectations also fell across locale and classes; among both men and women, and across age groups; and in all educational levels, the SWS said.

Meanwhile, Acting Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque acknowledged “the euphoria of the elections normally wears off after a year in office and people become more realistic on what the government can deliver.”

“This has been the trend in previous administrations,” he said.

He said what matters is Filipinos remained satisfied with the current administration.

"Regardless of the numbers, the President and members of this Cabinet would continue to work hard in bringing comfortable life for all where citizens feel safe and secure under a trustworthy government,” he said.

One of Duterte's promises when he was still campaigning for the presidency was to end the drug problem in the country within three to six months. But later, he admitted that his target was not doable given the enormity of the problem.

Dutere was even criticized on his war on drugs due to the alleged extrajudicial killings of drug suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS