The Philippine government will not implement frequency jamming of the different telecommunication networks during the country's hosting of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits starting this week.

This as the ceremonial send-off for the 60,000 security and public safety personnel for the upcoming international event was held on Sunday at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila. About 15,000 uniformed and public safety personnel participated in the event.

Department of Interior and Local Government Officer-in-charge Catalino S. Cuy, concurrent chairman of the ASEAN Committee on Security, Peace and Order, and Emergency Preparedness and Response, said that jamming the frequency of the country's major networks might "do more harm than good."

"We have considered all of these things and we have decided not to implement signal jamming during the summit because it might even work to our disadvantage in terms of monitoring the situation on the ground," he said.

"What if there is an emergency situation, we will not be able to act accordingly if there is a stoppage of signals," he added.

Cuy also reminded the security people of the ASEAN delegates not to bring their jamming devices because these are prohibited in the country.

"We have worked hand in hand with the Department of Information and Communication Technology as well as with the information experts from the Philippine National Police in our security preparations against cybercrimes and cyber attacks during the event," he said.

During the send-off ceremony, Cuy urged the security forces to stringently do their roles for a safe and smooth conduct of ASEAN activities, particularly on November 10-14.

The police, military, air, marine and navy forces as well as the traffic management officers will be deployed in key areas in Metro Manila, Pampanga and Bulacan where the activities for the summits will be held.

Cuy urged all the security personnel to refrain from using their gadgets while on duty, unless to report any critical incident.

"We would like to remind our security personnel on the ban on using their cellphones while on ASEAN duty because such acts will be dealt with accordingly," he stressed.

The public was also urged to do its share in ensuring smooth and peaceful summits.

Cuy said the public can call 911 or text the PNP hotline 2920.

Some 21 leaders of ASEAN and dialogue partners, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and United States President Donald Trump, are expected to attend the regional meetings. Celerina Monte/DMS