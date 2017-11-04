The Philippine National Police (PNP) has suspended permits to carry firearms outside residence in three regions as part of the security preparation for the coming Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) Summit this month.

A memorandum signed by PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa, shows the suspension will only be implemented in central Luzon, southern Tagalog and National Capital Region and it will start from November 1 to 15, 2017.

It said the suspension was implemented “as part of the security measures to ensure the safety of the leaders of ASEAN member countries and other delegates” during the summit that will be held in Metro Manila, Clark in Pampanga, and Los Banos, Laguna from November 13 to 14.

“The heads of states and delegates will be arriving through Clark International Airport in Pampanga starting on November 9, 2017,” it stated.

The memorandum said only on-duty members of PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines and other law enforcement agency in proper and complete uniform will be authorized to carry or transport firearms during the suspension period.

In the case of “privately owned or operated security, investigative, protective or intelligence, agencies duly authorized by the PNP”, “the issued firearms of security guards shall be left or deposited in the respective posts when on off duty.”

It also added that “this directive shall be implemented in consonance with the enhanced managing police operations in close coordination with the AFP and other law enforcement agencies and local government units.” Robina Asido/DMS