The United States' Millennium Challenge Corporation Scorecard may not completely reflect the reforms, particularly in anti-corruption effort, being undertaken by the Duterte administration, Acting Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday.

In a statement, Roque cited that one of the highlights of the MCC Scorecard 2018 is the Philippine failure to hurdle the control of corruption indicator/criterion.

But he said that for this year’s scorecard, the ratings in the various indicators were based on their methodologies in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

"The findings, therefore, may not completely reflect the reform initiatives of the Duterte administration in the area of fighting corruption and good governance," he said.

In its 2018 scorecard, the Millennium Challenge Corporation said the Philippines did not perform well in addressing corruption and safeguarding rule of law - two of the 20 indicators which is a basis for determining extension grants to recipient states.

MCC is an independent American aid agency created by the US Congress in 2004. It supports developing countries on human rights, poverty and corruption through good governance.

The Philippines' re-selection by the MCC was supposed to succeed the first grant or compact of $434 million that expired at end-May 2016.

Roque cited that President Rodrigo Duterte has fired government officials from their posts, including those who were perceived to be close to him, due to reports of corruption.

Duterte has moved towards restoring people’s faith and trust in the government by making government services accessible to the public through the implementation of the Freedom of Information in the executive branch, he said.

Roque also cited the move to cut red tape and streamline the delivery of frontline services, such as in applying for business permits and licensing systems, and establishing hotlines such as 8888 for public complaints and 911 for emergencies and government centers to receive public concerns, he added.

The current government is also serious in its revenue-collection efforts, including running after big-time tax delinquents, such as Mighty Corporation, Sunvar Realty Development Corporation and Philippine Air Lines, Roque said.

"We are hopeful that the MCC Board would take into account these initiatives and see our commitment to further reforms in the areas covered by the compact assistance," Roque stressed.. Celerina Monte/DMS