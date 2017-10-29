The Philippine Navy’s (PN) third Hamilton class cutter BRP Andres Bonifacio (FF17) arrived in Manila on Saturday after a maritime exercise in Malaysia.

Lt. Junior Grade Adeltrude Dayata, Philippine Fleet-Marine Ready Force public affairs officer, said the vessel arrived in Pier 13, South Harbor, Manila around 9:20 am.

Dayata said a total of 186 Philippine Navy officer and enlisted personnel have successfully return in the country after nine days of training with the Malaysian counterpart,

She said this year’s maritime training activity is the 20th iteration of the annual training exercise between the two Southeast Asian countries since a memorandum of understanding (MOU) of defense cooperation in 1994.

“During the participation of the Philippine Navy contingent to the training exercises held at Region 1, Kuantan, Malaysia from October 16 ? 25, 2017, both countries established and deepened their cooperation in maritime security and transnational crime,” she said.

“The year’s MTA is hosted by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) which aims to enhance interoperability, working relationship and camaraderie between the two navies through the conduct of coordinated maritime threats, and other anti-illegal maritime activities of both countries,” she added.

Dayata said the exercise also “aims to strengthen the relationship and enhance mutual cooperation between the two navies through the development of combined operational doctrine and naval tactics.”

Dayata said the exercise includes coordination conference for communication, special force drills, subject matter expert exchange lectures, good will games, combined ships maneuver to address various contingencies at sea and the conduct of tactical sea to shore maneuver. Robina Asido/DMS