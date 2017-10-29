The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced the implementation of no fly zone in areas where the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) Summit will be held starting November 9-17.

In its advisory issued Saturday, the CAAP reminded all drones or Unmanned Aircraft Vehicle (UAV) operators and hobbyist about strict implementation of a no-fly zone in Manila and Pampanga.

“CAAP issued notice to airmen (NOTAM B4588/17) no drone operations from 09-17 November 2017, 40 nautical miles radius centered on Luneta Park and NOTAM (B4593/17), 40 nautical miles radius centered on Clark DVOR (Doppler Very High Frequency Omni Directional Range),” it said.

According to CAAP, “the Memorandum Circular No. 21 series of 2014 (dated June, 2014) and its amendments in Memorandum Circular No. 35 (dated November 2014), prohibits the flying of UAVs over populated areas, restricted areas such as airports and “no-fly zones” such as military training camps and Malacanang Palace.”

CAAP said the memorandum states that no person may operate a UAV for hire or reward unless in possession of a UAV Certificate of Authorization from their agency that authorizes the person to operate the UAV.

“Owners or operators are required to register their equipment with the CAAP, and secure a certification to operate from the agency,” it said.

“Under the provisions of the Philippine Civil Aviation Regulations (PCAR), any operators found violating rules of the memorandum will be fined between 300,000 to P500,000 pesos depending on the gravity of violations,” it added. Robina Asido/DMS