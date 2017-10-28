Four suspected kidnappers, including a police officer, were killed in a police operation in Cavite early Friday morning.

PO2 Pedro Atienza Villamin Jr ., Carmona Police Station officer-on-case identified the slain suspects as PO3 Rodel Estonactoc, Ramil Espejo, Erwin Escobido and a certain alias Taba.

Senior Superintendent Glenn Dumlao, head of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping

Group (AKG), in a text message, said Estonactoc, who is assigned at the Quezon City Police District, is the leader.

Two were policemen who were dismissed from the service. They are PO1 Ramil Espejo of the Rizal Police Provincial Office and PO1 Rolando Albios of the Special Action Force, Dumlao added. Escobido was the group's civilian asset, said Dumlao.

Villamin said the AKG team were conducting casing, surveillance and hot pursuit operation regarding the suspects in the Carlos Tan kidnapping case, when they encountered the four suspects on board a Mitsubishi Adventure along San Lazaro road, Sitio Ulong Tubig, Brgy. Mabuhay, Carmona, Cavite around 4:10 am.

“This station requested Scene of the Crime Operative (SOCO) assistance from Regional Headquarters led Police Chief Insp. Encabo to process the technical aspect of investigation,” he said.

Villamin said bodies of the suspects were brought to Cardona Funeral Homes, in Brgy. Poblacion 4, Carmona, Cavite for autopsy.

He said the government forces also recovered the Mitsubishi Adventure vehicle and firearms used by the suspects.

The firearms include a cal. 45 with one magazine loaded with seven live ammunition and three cal. 9mm with four magazine loaded with 66 live ammunition.

In a radio interview, Dumlao said Carlos Tan, a Filipino-Chinese junket operator of Resort World was abducted with his driver in Pasay City last October 21.

Dumlao said the driver was later released by the abductors while Tan was killed in Tagaytay City on the night when he was abducted.

Tan's family sought the assistance of the AKG after the suspects demanded P50 million in ransom.

Dumlao said the alleged killer of Tan, Senior Police Officer 1 Benjamin Pagarigan, assigned at the Quezon City Police District. surrendered Friday noon in Moncada, Tarlac,

“He was positively identified by the driver,” Dumlao said. Robina Asido/DMS