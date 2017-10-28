President Rodrigo Duterte has designated Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as officer-in-charge of the government when he undertakes his working visit to Japan before the end of the month.

Duterte will be on a working visit to Tokyo on October 29-31.

Special Order No. 977, which Duterte issued on October 27, said Medialdea will take care of the day-to-day operations in the Office of the President and to oversee the general administration of the executive department.

If necessary, the Order said Medialdea will also act for and in behalf of the president, except on matters that Duterte is required by the Constitution to act in person.

"All acts of the Executive Secretary for and on behalf of the President pursuant to this Order shall be deemed acts of the President unless disapproved or reprobated by the President," the Order read.

Other government agencies are enjoined to assist Medialdea.

Duterte will be accompanied by some members of his Cabinet during his Japan trip.

He will leave for Tokyo on Sunday night and is expected to return to the Philippines on Oct. 31. Celerina Monte/DMS