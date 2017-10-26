After more than a week since the liberation of Marawi City, the government can't still say when residents can return to their homes.

“The barangay together with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the local government are having a meeting. They are the ones who will determine when (the residents may return),” Col. Romeo Brawner, Joint Task Force Ranao deputy commander said Wednesday.

Brawner said the military has cleared a total of nine barangays from improvised explosive devices (IED) in the city but the local government still has to restore basic services like electricity and water supply in the community.

“They are still setting up the electricity. Other barangays are still cleaning, then the engineering equipment also clears the road. On our side, we already cleared the IED’s so we are just waiting for the barangays,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared the liberation of the city from the hands of the Maute/ISIS group last October 17. Robina Asido/DMS