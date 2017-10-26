President Rodrigo Duterte has named Lt. Gen. Rey Leonardo Gurrero as the incoming chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Guerrero will replace Gen. Eduardo Ano, who will retire on Thursday as he reaches 56 years old, the mandatory retirement age of men in uniform.

Duterte will witness the turnover over ceremony on Thursday in military headquarters in Quezon City.

Ano endorsed Guerrero's appointment. Guerrero is the chief of the Eastern Mindanao Command based in Panacan, Davao City.

But Guerrero will retire on December 17, thus, Duterte will again appoint a new chief of staff.

Guerrero is a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Maharlika” Class of 1984. Celerina Monte/DMS