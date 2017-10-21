The Philippine Navy welcomes the arrival of their Russian counterpart in Manila on Friday.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said anti-submarine ships Admiral Panteleyev 548 , and Admiral Vinogradov 544 along with sea tanker Boris Butoma of the Russian Pacific Fleet arrived at Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila around 9 am.

“Philippine Navy vessel BRP Rajah Humabon rendered customary meeting procedures at Corregidor Island and escorted the (Russian) vessels to its designated anchorage area,” he said.

Lincuna said during their arrival the Russian ships headed by the Deputy Commander of Flotilla of Pacific Fleet, Rear Admiral Eduard Mikhailov were welcomed by Commodore Francisco Gabudao the representative of Philippine Navy’s Flag Officer in Command.

“Rear Admiral Mikhailov together with Captain Alexey Aniciferov, Commanding Officer of Admiral Peteleyev 548 and Captain Alexey Bolotnikov, Commanding Officer of Admiral Vinogradov 544 and party are scheduled to have a courtesy call to the Philippine Navy Flag Officer In Command” (Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado),” he said.

In a press briefing, Mikhailov said their visit, that will last until October 26, aims to improve their naval cooperation with the Philippine Navy.

“Our objective is to enhance naval cooperation with the Republic of the Philippines. We are honored by the opportunity to pay a new visit to Manila,” he said.

Mikhailov also announced the arrival of Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoygu in Manila in the coming days.

“This will be the first visit of the Minister of Defense of our country to the Philippines in history,” he said.

Mikhailov said as part of their visit they have scheduled a ship tour at Admiral Vinogradov from 11am until 4pm on October 22.

“We will be glad to welcome everyone aboard our ship,” he said.

“I would also like to invite Philippine journalists for a tour of the Large Anti-Submarine Ship Admiral Panteleev and the press conference on Saturday, October 21 at 2pm,” he added.

Lincuna said aside from ship tour, other activities “lined up for the visit includes goodwill games, wreath-laying ceremony and send-off ceremony with customary Passing Exercise (PASSEX).”

“The highlight of this visit is the ceremonial handover of donated Special Military Equipment to President Rodrigo Duterte by the Government of Russian Federation,” he said.

Lincuna said two other Russian Navy vessels that will unload the equipment are set to arrive in Subic Bay, Zambales Saturday.

“Two of the other Russian Navy vessels: Nikolay Vilkov 081 (Large Landing Ship) and Foty Krylov (Rescue Tug) will dock at the Port of Subic, Olongapo City for the unloading of the donated equipment from 21 to 25 October 2017,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS