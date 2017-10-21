Police arrested two cybersex trafficking suspects in Manila after chasing them along Roxas Boulevard last Sunday.

In a statement issued Friday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Women and Children Protections Center identified the two suspects as Jamil Sampaga and Anthony Mabansag who are to be a part of a large ring of perpetrators of online sexual exploitation of children.

"Sampaga and Mabansag were caught red-handed offering a 17 years old girl for sex in exchange for P5,000 tor about $100," it said.

PNP Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division director Senior Superintendent Villamor Tuliao said Sampaga has been on their watch since last year.

"His name popped out on referrals and recipients coming in the country. That's why he's on the radar," Tuliao said. "He just slipped because he is good in hiding in different accounts on the internet."

He said the suspects recruit victims ages 8-15 years old and offers them P20,000 to P30,0000.

Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division chief Inspector Michael Virtudazo said it took them four months to investigate as the suspects were cautious.

"Based on what we received, there were multiple accounts involved. They have more than 20 acocunts on their network online. So now, while engaging those accounts, some were taken down that's why we can't engage them," he said.

He added last July 20 they were able to engage with one of the facilitators and the suspects agreed to meet with the undercover agent who said he was a foreigner.

The teenager was rescued and placed under the protective custody of the Manila City Social welfare and Development Office.

The case was part of the annual law enforcement action of US Federal Bureau of Investigation's Operation Cross Country XI. The operation is focused on simultaneously recovering underage victims of prostitution and drawing the public's attention to the problem of sex trafficking in the US and abroad.

The suspects were two of the 120 traffickers arrested as part of the operation with the FBI this Cybersecurity Month.

Sampaga and Mabansag will be charged with violating RA 9208 as amended by RA 10366 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, RA 9775 or Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009, RA 10175 or Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 and RA 7610 or Anti-Child Abuse Law. Ella Dionisio/DMS