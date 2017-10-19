The Philippine Navy’s (PN) third Hamilton class cutter BRP Andres Bonifacio (FF17) joined the annual maritime training activity with the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), which began on October 16 and runs until October 25..

Capt. Dennis Rommel Quines, Naval Task Force 80.5 Commander said the joint exercise is being held in Malaysia. The Philippine Navy contingent is led by Commodore Albert Mogol, the commander of the Fleet-Marine Ready Force.

“Philippine Navy personnel involved in the maritime training activity came from different Philippine Navy units that composed the members of Naval Task Group 80.5 that includes the crew of FF17, Agusta Westland 109 Helicopter, Naval Special Operations Team, Marine Special Operation Team, Medical team, Dental team, Naval chaplain and other Port Service Directorate members,” he said.

Quines said during their arrival in Kuantan Naval Base in Malaysia on Oct. 13,the Philippine Navy contingents were accorded a simple welcome ceremony by Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) officers of the Naval Region 1.

During their stay the Philippine Navy contingents paid courtesy call to“Laksamana Muda Datuk Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany, Commander of Naval Region 1, RMN, and to the Philippine Ambassador to Malaysia Charles Jose.

Quines said the Naval Task Group are scheduled to participate in the different phases of the bilateral training, conduct reciprocal reception and goodwill games with their Malaysian counterparts.

Quines said the annual bilateral exercise between the Philippine Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy "aims to enhance interoperability, working relationship and camaraderie through the conduct of coordinated maritime patrol training focusing on common maritime threats and other anti-illegal maritime activities in both countries".

“Also, the exercise aims to further strengthen the relationship and enhances mutual cooperation with RMN through the development of combined operational doctrines, practices and naval tactics,” Quines added. Robina Asido/DMS