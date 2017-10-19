まにら新聞ウェブ

English Articles

Palace condoles with Cebu faithful over death of Cardinal Vidal

［ 83 words｜2017.10.19｜英字 ］

Malacanang extended sympathies to the Cebu faithful for the death of Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Cardinal Ricardo Vidal on Wednesday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said President Rodrigo Duterte and Vidal had a "friendly, cordial relationship."

He recalled that the prelate paid a courtesy call on Duterte shortly after he assumed office.

He said that Vidal assured Duterte of his fervent prayers for him and his administration.

Vidal, 86, passed away at a hospital in Cebu City after suffering cardiac arrest. Celerina Monte/DMS